Home Restorer Discovers a Unique Pocket Window That Lets the Window Slide Down Into the Wall

While restoring a classic 1912 Mill House in North Carolina, Spunky Delaware discovered a unique pocket frame that allows a window to slide down and retreat completely into the wall. It was in rough shape, but Spunky was so fascinated with the mechanics of the window that he probably will restore them to new as well.

Look at this, anyone ever see anything like that? It slides inside the wall.