A Cleverly Designed Soft Pet Carrier That Easily Transforms Into a Car Safety Seat or a Comfy Bed

The Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed is a very cleverly designed soft pet crate that not only allows a human to carry their small pets from point A to point B, but when zipped up also acts as a car safety seat. If that wasn’t all, the carrier’s unique shape also lends itself to making a very comfy bed either with or without the mesh top.

Sleepypod is three products in one: it’s an everyday pet bed, a stylish carrier, and a safe car seat. While many cats and dogs associate travel with negative experiences such as a trip to the vet or kennel, Sleepypod reduces stress by allowing a pet to travel safely in the comfort and familiarity of his or her own bed.