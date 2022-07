Sleeping Cat With Fitful Dreams Kicks Herself Off a TV Shelf Onto the Floor Without Waking Up

A sleeping cat, who might have been having a fitful dream, suddenly kicked herself off a TV console shelf and onto the floor without ever waking up. Luckily a thoughtful human put down a soft place for the napping feline to land.

