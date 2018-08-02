Laughing Squid

A Shiny Skyscraper in Guiyang, China Features an Incredible 108 Meter Waterfall Built Into the Exterior

A shiny new skyscraper with an incredible artificial waterfall cascading 108 meters (350 feet) down has joined the Guiyang, China skyline. This building, known as the “Liebian Building“, sits in the heart of the city’s financial district and provides a moment of flowing serenity within the bustling city. A representative from the management company spoke with Kanka News about this amazing water feature, which costs a great deal of money to operate.

Our building has a four-storey underground water storage and drainage system, from which the water is pumped and recycled …To run the water, the electricity bill for just one hour is over hundred dollars ..That’s why we don’t switch on the waterfall every day – only for special festivities in the city.

