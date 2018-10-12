Daring Skydivers Take Turns Flying Through a Human Ring Formed in Mid-Air by Other Daring Skydivers

Nicholas Lott, a skydiving instructor in Houston, Texas captured an amazing jump, during which he and a number of other divers formed an incredible human ring in mid air for other divers to take turns passing through. Lott told Caters News that he wanted to show “multiple perspectives of a single skydive”.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard