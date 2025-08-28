Man Uses His Skateboard and a Dog Leash to Rescue Wayward Skunk From the Bottom of a Skate Bowl

While walking her dog in the early morning hours in Reading, Pennsylvania, Danielle Galvin captured the sight of a compassionate skaterboarder pulling a wayward striped skunk out of a skate bowl with his skateboard. The skater had attached a leash to the wheels of the board, for the skunk could grab onto it easily. Once upon solid ground, the skunk trotted off with the leash, which was still attached to the skateboard.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk