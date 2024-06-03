Leonard Solomon Plays a Squijeeblion Cover of the Skrillex Song ‘Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites’

Leonard Solomon, the wonderfully inventive instrument builder and musician, performed a honking cover of the Skrillex song “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites” on his original Squijeeblion, a pump organ with attached acoustic bellowing horns and noisemakers.

This song always makes me smile and laugh when I listen to the original version. I hope my rendition does something like that for you.

Skrillex on Squijeeblion

Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, Skrillex cover, on Squijeeblion

The Original Song

