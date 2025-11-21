Severely Neglected Pit Bull Is Given a Second Chance at Life by a Very Caring Human

A severely malnourished, neglected pit bull named Junie, who was just left outside the door of the local Human Society, was taken home by Diane of FART (Foster Adopt Rescue Transport) and given a second chance at life. Diane promised this skinny little bag of bones that if she made it through their first night together then Junie would have nothing but good things in store for her.

For her to make it through the night is an absolute miracle. She just looked like this little mound. This little gray mound. I have never in my life seen a dog that neglected. But this is just a different level of just evil.I’m fighting as long as she’s fighting. I was terrified for her. She couldn’t lift her head. She weighed 28 lb. She just didn’t have anything in her.

Despite all odds Junie not only survived, but thrived under Diane’s care. Now she loves to play with the kids in the neighborhood.

She’s never met kids before. …And look at how happy she is. Those kids have really helped Junie develop into the dog that she’s supposed to be. Jun’s personality was always there. It hasn’t changed since I picked her up. I just gave her, you know, a chance to let her personality shine.