Boomer, the little Bengal brother to Didga the skateboarding cat, showed off some slick moves of his own as he confidently propelled himself down a street that had been closed off due to a car show. Onlookers appeared to be very impressed with Boomer’s skill, balance and focus

A post shared by Robert Dollwet (@catmantoo) on Jun 23, 2017 at 2:18am PDT