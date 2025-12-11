A Wonderfully Tranquil Interactive Experience That Compares the Size of All Living Things

Size of Life Neal.fun
image via Neal.fun

Neal Agarwal of Neal.fun partnered with renowned Canadian illustrator Julius Csotonyi to create “Size of Life”, a wonderfully tranquil interactive experience that lets the user view and compare the size of all living things, along with the building blocks that create life.

The size comparison begins with DNA as the smallest and concludes with the giant Pando Aspen Clone in central Utah as the largest. Users can also compare the sizes of the different components. Each illustration was painted by hand and took five months to complete.

Made a site comparing the sizes of living things :)The great Julius Csotonyi spent 5 months painting over 60 illustrations for the site, no ai used> neal.fun/size-of-life/

Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2025-12-10T16:03:00.388Z

Cat vs Therizinosaurus

Neal Agarwal (@neal.fun) 2025-11-19T19:48:27.296Z
