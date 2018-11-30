Six-String Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band Play a Beautiful Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’

The talented Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band performed a beautiful 3 piece acoustic guitar and banjo cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here” with the last verse of “Time” seamlessly tacked onto the end.

Six-String Soldiers perform an acoustic cover of Wish You Were Here live on location in Patapsco Valley State Park, Maryland. The classic Pink Floyd song was written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour. We all have someone in our life we miss. Wish you were here.