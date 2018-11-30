Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Six-String Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band Play a Beautiful Cover of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’

by at on

The talented Six-String Soldiers of the United States Army Field Band performed a beautiful 3 piece acoustic guitar and banjo cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Wish You Were Here” with the last verse of “Time” seamlessly tacked onto the end.

Six-String Soldiers perform an acoustic cover of Wish You Were Here live on location in Patapsco Valley State Park, Maryland. The classic Pink Floyd song was written by Roger Waters and David Gilmour. We all have someone in our life we miss. Wish you were here.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP