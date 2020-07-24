Colorful Site-Specific Elephant Murals That Cleverly Interact With Their Environments

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

South Africa street artist Falko Fantastic creates absolutely gorgeous site-specific elephant murals that cleverly interact with their environments. The colorful graffiti pachyderms can be found laying under the stairs, relaxing upon brick piles, playing with dangling powerlines, kneeling at corners, peering at windows, and even carrying the world upon their strong backs.

The talented artist describes himself in very simple terms.

…a man that can paint pretty pictures with a spray can. ( and a ladder)

