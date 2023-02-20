Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Muddy Waters Perform Live at a Defunct British Train Station in 1964

The legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe performed an incredible rendition of “Didn’t It Rain?” during a live 1964 performance at the defunct Wilbraham Road station in Whalley Range, Manchester, England.
The show was part of the European leg of the Blues and Gospel Tour for Granada Television. Also performing that night was Muddy Waters, with “You Can’t Lose What You Ain’t Never Had”.
Here’s the entire show, which featured other blues greats such as Sonny Terry, Brownie McGee, Champion Jack Dupree, Big Walter Hopkins, Cousin Joe, and more.
