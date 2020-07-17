Big Sister Incorporates Her Little Brother Into Brilliant International Landmark Sidewalk Chalk Drawings

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A very artistic eighth-grader in Libertyville, Illinois named Macaire Everett creates brilliant international landmark sidewalk chalk drawings that incorporate her little brother Camden in the action, letting him virtually travel all over the world.

Some of the places Cam has “visited” include the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Big Ben, the Statue of Liberty, the Sydney Opera House, the Taj Majal, and Saint Basil’s Cathedral. Macaire told WGN that her inspiration comes from the things they both want to do when they are able to travel again.

A lot of it comes from things we want to do and places we want to go after this is all over so surfing is something Cam has always wanted to try when we go on spring break…just happy to be making other people smile.

