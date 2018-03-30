Sir David Attenborough Explores the Fascinating World of Bioluminescent Flora and Fauna

In a beautiful preview for David Attenborough’s Light On Earth, the legendary narrator explores the fascinating world of bioluminescence, what causes this feature, how common bioluminescence is amongst the world’s flora and fauna and how these creatures are able to form their own light from within.

Bioluminescence is everywhere, in the soil, on the land and throughout the oceans. Astonishingly, living light may be the norm, not the exception. And it is important. For the luminous life of the vast ocean depths plays a crucial role in the biological balance of the planet; and their environment may be a key to global warming.

via swissmiss