Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sir David Attenborough Explores the Fascinating World of Bioluminescent Flora and Fauna

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Bioluminescence David Attenborough

In a beautiful preview for David Attenborough’s Light On Earth, the legendary narrator explores the fascinating world of bioluminescence, what causes this feature, how common bioluminescence is amongst the world’s flora and fauna and how these creatures are able to form their own light from within.

Bioluminescence is everywhere, in the soil, on the land and throughout the oceans. Astonishingly, living light may be the norm, not the exception. And it is important. For the luminous life of the vast ocean depths plays a crucial role in the biological balance of the planet; and their environment may be a key to global warming.

via swissmiss

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP