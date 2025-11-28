An Enlightening Short Film About the Curious Sport of Competitive Stone Skimming in the United Kingdom

“Sink or Skim” by Scottish filmmakers Austen McCowan and Will Hewitt of Melt the Fly is an enlightening documentary short about the curious sport of competitive stone skimming in the United Kingdom. The story is told from the perspective of two competitors, both of whom see the sport becoming popular enough to be featured in national and international games.

This most unlikely looking thing. Some definitely take it a bit too seriously. But no one was into curling until about 10 years ago when suddenly we found out we were the best in the world at it. …Skimming is starting to prove that humans can throw things further than javelins, further than hammers, and further than discus. I have aspirations of being in the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games at some point.

via b3ta