The Limitless Insight Found Within the Limited Space of Single Panel Comics

Video essayist Solar Sands of Comic Swap Art explored the limitless insight found within the limited space of single panel comics. To prove this point, he examined the groundbreaking work of Gary Larson, the changing hands behind the increasingly absurd Heathcliff comics, and the sheer brilliance of Josh Mecouch‘s “Pants” comic.

The single panel comic is a limited type of  artwork. It challenges the artist to tell an often comedic, visually simple and clear story within the boundary of a single still frame, save for the caption at the bottom. When done  well, this profound limitation can result in profound efficiency.

