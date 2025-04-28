A Dodge Challenger With a Programmable LED Animated Face That Sings Upon Request

Justin the Light Guy equipped his new Dodge Challenger with a programmable LED animated face and sound system on the front of the car that can talk and sing any song upon request.

We are bringing something to the automotive world that has never been done before—a fully animated, talking Challenger that not only drifts like a menace but also raps while completely sideways! This one-of-a-kind project blends high-performance driving with entertainment, creating viral-worthy content that car enthusiasts and general audiences alike will love.

In fact, Justin is accepting sponsorships for this car as a rolling billboard.

With videos dropping every two days, this is your chance to shine in front of a massive, engaged audience. Secure your sponsorship now and take center stage in the most electrifying content of the year!”

via The Awesomer