Singer Hides Lyrics to a Song Within 20 Different Videos

British musician Dodie very cleverly and somewhat inconspicuously sang different lyrics from an original song over the course of 20 videos, thus hiding it in plain sight. When the clips of the lyrics were cut together, they formed “Unfolding Arms”, a song from her new EP entitled Human. According to Dodie, this was very difficult to accomplish.

OKAY BUN ASIDE I JUST FINISHED THE MOST DIFFICULT PROJECT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE IT'S BEEN 9 MONTHS IN THE MAKING

HOLYSHITRHOTAKJLDGASJDHA i wonder if any of u will guess but i have HIDDEN something RIGHT UNDER UR NOSES HEHEHEH

— dodie (@doddleoddle) January 22, 2019