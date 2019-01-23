Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Singer Hides Lyrics to a Song Within 20 Different Videos

by at on

British musician Dodie very cleverly and somewhat inconspicuously sang different lyrics from an original song over the course of 20 videos, thus hiding it in plain sight. When the clips of the lyrics were cut together, they formed “Unfolding Arms”, a song from her new EP entitled Human. According to Dodie, this was very difficult to accomplish.

via Andy Baio




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP