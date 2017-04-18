Laughing Squid

Singer Barely Misses a Beat When a Wayward Bird Lands on His Guitar During a Live Performance

During a 2011 performance at Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver’s Bluegrass Festival, musician Josh Williams and his band were playing a beautiful song entitled “Mordecai” when a wayward bird suddenly landed on Williams’ guitar. Barely missing a beat, Williams turned his guitar over and invited the little interloper to sing with him. When the song ended, the bird flew away.

During this song, a small bird lands on Josh’s guitar while he’s singing. Watch his reaction as he keeps his cool and finishes the song.

