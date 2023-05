Musician Creates a Song Out of 200 Submitted Videos of People (and a Dog) Singing a Single Note

Lous Zong, a Los Angeles illustrator and musician, created a unique multi-layered song out of over 200 submitted videos of people (and a dog) singing a single note. Zong converted each video into a wav file that he could play on his MIDI keyboard.

I sorted notes by pitch, converted the videos into wavs and grouped them into a single file in audacity then by dropping them into the Slicex plugin in FL Studio and matching my MIDI keyboard with the slices I could play them like a keyboard.

