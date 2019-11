Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2015, Brazilian video editor Caio Rossi of R3DUX Studios created a brilliant mashup featuring relevant scenes from The Simpsons with the iconic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb”. The resulting video is both powerful and depressing at the same time, especially with the Portuguese subtitles.

In 2018, Rossi created even more Pink Floyd mashups, this time using The Simpsons and Futurama clips for the songs “Comfortably Numb” and “Time”.