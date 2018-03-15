Simon’s Cat Refuses to Let His Human Rescue Him From the Tree Branch Where He Got Stuck

When Simon’s cat got himself stuck up high atop a tree branch and meowed loudly for help, his harried human Simon climbed a ladder for prompt retrieval. Up at the branch, however he found that his stubborn feline didn’t actually want to be rescued he just wanted some company. To make matters worse, the cat’s playfulness caused the ladder to fall, leaving poor Simon stuck up there while his cat made a clean getaway. This incident was based on a true story.
The Tree (True Story!) – Simon comes to his cat’s rescue after discovering him up a tree – meowing for help.