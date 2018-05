In “Stretched Out”, a drowsy Simon’s Cat who has been sleeping outside all day was awoken by his human who was ready to feed him dinner. As with many cats, it took a bit of proper stretching to get all the sleep out of his feline bones, frustrating Simon immensely. Simon took the food back inside, felt bad and then came back out and the of course, all chaos ensued.

