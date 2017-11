Have you seen our latest film? https://t.co/eRtUn8Oivt A handy guide on how to celebrate birthdays! ? pic.twitter.com/SEwp1CDyGq

With his 10th birthday coming up in a few months very festive` Simon’s Cat created a handy guide through a series of vignettes to show how to celebrate the event in style . His suggestions include treating yourself, enjoying presents, playing party games and documenting the event .

