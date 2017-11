For much of the year, Simon’s Cat and Simon’s kitten live in opposition to one another, but on special occasions such as Thanksgiving, the two sneaky felines are happy to team up and steal from their beleaguered human his yummy dinner , one morsel at at a time. Taking turns, both cat and kitten distracted Simon so that the other one could grab a mouthful, leaving the poor man with nothing left.

