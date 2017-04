In a classic Easter episode of Simon’s Cat, the determined feline chases after a very fast and evasive bunny amongst the decorated Easter eggs and a helpful garden gnome.

Easter egg season is here and we have hidden some sneaky eggs in one of our classic films! How many do you see? There’s 7 in our eggstimation. Featuring a pesky bunny, some classic cat hijinx and a sweet but uneggspected ending.