Extreme Slow Motion Video of Gymnast Simone Biles’ Incredible 2021 Championship Floor Routine

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

During the first day of the 2021 US Gymnastics National Championships, the incredibly talented Simone Biles performed an amazing opening floor exercise, which Timothy Burke turned into an extreme slow motion video that fully showcased Biles’ immense strength, coordination, balance, and flexibility.

Simone Biles in extreme slow motion Olympics. Simone Biles gravity-defying physics in slow motion.

Sheffield Hallam University Research Archive published an academic paper that analyzes Biles’ seemingly gravity-defying moves.

Here’s Biles’ floor routine in real-time.

Over the course of the weekend, Biles won 3 out of 4 events, leading her to win a record-breaking seventh U.S.championship title.

via The Kid Should See This