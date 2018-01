The Pied Piper crew is back and getting reckless in a brand new season of Silicon Valley. Coming Soon.

The teaser trailer for the fifth season of the hit HBO show Silicon Valley shows a great deal of change for Pied Piper gang. With Erlich gone, their living situation is tenuous even as Richard’s company grows in size and esteem.

