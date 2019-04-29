Laughing Squid

Sigourney Weaver Surprises High School Students After Encore Performance of Their Stage Adaptation of ‘Alien’

We previously wrote about the incredibly talented students of the North Bergen High School Drama Club who adapted the classic Ridley Scott film Alien into a theatrical production. The students reprised the performance on April 27th and the great Sigourney Weaver was a distinguished member of the audience.

After the show, Weaver surprised the cast with applause and accolades for their brilliant performance.





