Sigourney Weaver Surprises High School Students After Encore Performance of Their Stage Adaptation of ‘Alien’

We previously wrote about the incredibly talented students of the North Bergen High School Drama Club who adapted the classic Ridley Scott film Alien into a theatrical production. The students reprised the performance on April 27th and the great Sigourney Weaver was a distinguished member of the audience.

Watching our North Bergen students put on an amazing performance of #Alien. We are all so proud of you. Plus a surprise visit by #sigourneyweaver. What an amazing night! #ridleyscott… https://t.co/fcPdjCsxFG — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

After the show, Weaver surprised the cast with applause and accolades for their brilliant performance.