Sign Language Interpreter Hilariously Translates Different Accents on Demand During Comedy Show

During the close of a very funny show in 2017, comedian Adam Hills called out sign language interpreter Catherine King to translate different accents on demand. When Hills first named a few countries, King responded seamlessly. He then polled audience members and King still kept up with the fast-talking comedian.

I forgot whenever I do an accent Catherine has to do the same accent… Come on let’s do accents. What other accent do you want to see Katherine do?

Hills has a lot of fun including King in his act and she doesn’t seem to mind a bit.

Hills has a great deal of respect for King’s work, as evidenced by his social media.

