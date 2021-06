Filmmakers Gilad Avnat and Stav Nahum of Bonamaze have put together a wonderful compilation that encompasses the distinctive sights and sounds of New York City in honor of its reopening. The footage was shot on location in 2019 and took a long time to edit.

Celebrate New York’s reopening with this audio-visual homage to the greatest city in the world

900+ sounds sampled

6 days of shooting

Countless days of editing

via Vimeo Staff Picks