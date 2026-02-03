A Remarkable Choir Made Up of People Who Have Had Their Voice Boxes Removed

Simon Roper, a talented polyglot linguist who enjoys exploring the history of the English language, was invited to a remarkable choir performance that made up of people who have had a partial or total laryngectomy (voice box removal) due to throat cancer.

I was kindly invited by Dr Thomas Moors to make this video about a recent performance, ‘Louder Than Before’, put on by the charity ‘Shout at Cancer’.

Director Dr. Thomas Moors is the founder of Shout at Cancer, a non-profit organization in London that combines speech training with music.

The charity supports people who have lost their larynxes as a result of life-saving surgery. They have explored various avenues for creative expression after laryngectomies, including singing as part of a choir (the focus of this event).