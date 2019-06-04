British Polyglot Plays a Medieval Anglo-Saxon Who Casually Speaks Old English During a Faux Interview

Simon Roper, a polyglot vlogger with a wonderful fascination for English historical languages, created a faux documentary for which he played a traditional Anglo-Saxon (albeit in a sheet) and quite impressively spoke Old English to the interviewer in front of a fire. Roper stated that he wanted to show what the language sounded like in a casual conversation.

A fun little thing to show the reconstructed pronunciation of Old English in a casual setting. I’ve tried to throw in a few natural abbreviations (for example ‘c rather than ic), but I know I missed the mark on one or two of the diphthongs. Either way, hopefully, this gives some idea as to how the language sounded in casual speech.

Roper also demonstrated his mastery of the Cumbrian dialect in 2016.

