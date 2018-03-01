Ben Cusick (a.k.a. “NightHawkInLight“) took a look at how magnets react to copper last week and, after his findings and his audiences curiosity, Cusick attempted to slow down or stop a magnetic cannonball by shooting it through electromagnetic induced force fields in copper.
