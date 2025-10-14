How the Curve Formed by the Massive Chain of an Anchor Allows a Ship to Safely Remain in Place

Former engineer Julen of aqurate used 3D animation to show how the massive chain of a ship’s anchor is really what keeps a ship in place. He notes that, while the anchor is used as a ground hook, it is the catenary curve formed by the chain that absorbs the energy to allow a ship drop anchor safely.

When the anchor hits the bottom, the ship keeps letting out chain. A lot of chain. The goal isn’t to make a straight line to the anchor. The goal is to create a long heavy belly of chain that lies flat on the seabed for a significant distance.

He further explains why this catenary curve is so important to this process, particularly when the elements present a challenge.

When wind or waves push the ship, they aren’t pulling directly on the anchor. They’re trying to lift this immensely heavy chain off the sea floor. All that energy is spent fighting the weight of the chain. The curve straightens out, absorbing the shock like a giant rubber band. …Without that curve, any sudden pull would rip the anchor right out of the ground. The catnery is the secret sauce. It’s the difference between being anchored and just having a heavy object tied to your boat.

via The Awesomer