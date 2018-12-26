Two Male Creatures Fighting for the Affection of Female Compete to See Who Can Glow the Brightest in ‘Shine’

In the brilliant animation “Shine” by Johannes Flick and Alexander Dietrich, two very competitive males of an uncertain species compete for the affection of an attractive female by wrapping their tails around hanging light bulbs to see who can glow the brightest. The larger male had the clear advantage at first, but he overplayed his hand too fast, while the smaller one who tried so very hard, eventually got the girl.

