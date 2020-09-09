Archie McPhee Introduces New Candy Canes That Are Flavored Like Shiitake Mushroom, Pho and Ketchup

The fabulous online novelty retailer Archie McPhee has added three new flavors to their wonderful line of unusually flavored candy canes. The first is a very trendy shiitake mushroom flavored candy cane.

Shiitake Mushroom Candy Canes may seem odd at first, but they’re sprouting up all over the place. How do they taste? Like shiitake. After all, we know Santa is a fungi with a mushroom in his heart for the holiday spirit, so obviously he gives a shiitake about Christmas!

Another cane features the distinct flavor of the beloved Vietnamese dish pho.

As much as we love traditional holiday meals, we’d rather be sneaking out and eating a bowl of pho at our local Vietnamese restaurant. Even Santa would probably rather have a spoonful of that rich, herby elixir than a cold glass of milk as he’s delivering presents. While this set of six candy canes isn’t as good as the real thing, it’s a reasonable pho-simile.

The final cane is ketchup-flavored.