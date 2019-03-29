Laughing Squid

An Adorably Watchful Shiba Inu Tends to the Customers of His Own Sweet Potato Stand in Hokkaido, Japan

An adorable Shiba Inu named Ken-kun in Hokkaido, Japan remarkably runs his own sweet potato stand. The watchful dog politely tends to whatever the customer need, however, he is not able to accept payment. That situation is solved with a slot in which to put the money. Customers need to have the exact amount (or be willing to leave the rest) as a prominent sign on the front of the stand hilariously reads “Because I am a dog, I can’t give you change.”

via DesignTAXI





