Heartwarming Footage of Shelter Dogs Being Told They’ve Been Adopted

Animal advocate Joe Kay shared wonderfully heartwarming footage of dogs in shelters being adopted or being told that they have been put on hold for adoption. Kay’s boisterous manner and true affection for these animals let them know that something wonderful is happening to them. Kay travels around the United States to give the good news to dogs in various shelters.

