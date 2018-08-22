A Helpless Sheep Stuck in a Tire Swing Goes for an Unexpected Ride While Trying to Run Away

An helpless little sheep who became stuck inside a tire swing, tried in vain to run towards the rest of the flock. Unfortunately, there wasn’t any traction to be had. Whenever the animal ran forward, the tire would lift all four feet off the ground. The same happened whenever the sheep moved backwards as well, hence the term “swing”. Hopefully the laughing humans in the background freed the trapped sheep after the video was taken.

sheep gets stuck in a swing and actully[sic] starts swinging

via Geekologie