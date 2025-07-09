A Pair of Rescued Sheep Adorably Come When Called Like Giant Puppies

A pair of rescued sheep, named Jamie and Ted, adorably frolic around their Lake District farm in Cumbria, England, coming in when called for kisses and pets like giant puppies. Their human Lucie explained that this fuzzy duo is still very young at heart.

Jamie and Ted are very much like brother and sister. They’re 2 years old now and they still run around and play and jump. Nothing’s really changed. There’s still lambs at heart.

Jamie and Ted have also welcomed Pip and Daisy, rescued lambs who required extensive medical attention, into their care.

When we rescued Pip and Daisy, they were extremely ill. They needed quite a bit of medicine and in no time at all, they just were like entirely different sheep. A little bit. They were both very timid, but I always felt like Jamie and Ted were telling them that they are safe. Now they really are living their best life.