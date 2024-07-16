Rescued Sheep Acts More Like a Dog Than a Sheep

Farmer Pálína Axelsdóttir Njarðvík of Farm Life Iceland shared the beautiful story of Sunna, a rescued lamb who didn’t take her first steps after she was born. Pálína saw that she was being ignored by her mother, so she stepped in to ensure that the little lamb survived. Sunna not only survived but thrive and she soon began acting more like a dog, greeting Pálína and her partner Maria wherever they were and demanding to be pet, scratched and hugged.

When she sees us, she comes running. If I stop scratching her she will scratch me wait if you do not pet her enough, she will just either headbutt you or scratch you until you give her the attention that she wants. I say she’s very determined. She goes for whatever she wants.

Pálína talked about how excited Sunna was for the new baby to be born, although she would have to wait awhile until the baby grows old enough to handle such a large animal. That said, Pálína reflected on Sunna’s determination despite being having difficult beginnings.

Sunna’s life is the story of how the smallest can survive if they are resilient enough. She was so weak and small. None of us expected her to make it, but she did. What a sheep she turned out to be.