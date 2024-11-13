Neglected Sheep Buried Under 88 Pounds of Wool Gets a Lifesaving Haircut at His New Sanctuary Home

Hikers in the Australian Bush came across neglected sheep who was buried under a massive amount of filthy wool and couldn’t stand up. They called in the marvelous people of Edgar’s Mission in Victoria to assist. It turned out that there were 88 pounds of wool weighing this sheep down and his rescuers were amazed that he lived this long.

It was wild that he survived so long already. His coat was just filled with sticks and debris. He had no idea that he was about to feel so much better. When they lifted the wool off his face, they saw this like determination in his eyes and they knew he was going to live

They gave him a lifesaving haircut that took place well into the night. When they were done, the sheep, whom they named Alex, seemed amazed at how light on his feet he felt.

People hadn’t treated him well before so his rescuers tried to stay really calm and pretend that this wasn’t a life or death haircut. Finally the wool was off. He quickly looked around curious. I mean you can see the relief in his eyes. Just the next day his personality slowly started to come out.

Sadly, this situation occurred because humans have bred sheep for their wool.

Did you know that sheep, like Alex, require at least annual shearing for their welfare? This is a direct result of human selective breeding for wool that is harvested for commercial purposes and speaks to how we have altered their lives.