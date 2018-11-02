Laughing Squid

How the Zombie Comedy ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Builds a Contextual World Around the Protagonist of the Story

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay very astutely studies the Simon Pegg/Edgar Wright subtle zombie comedy film Shaun of the Dead, particularly pointing out how the entire story and all of the characters are built around the context of the underachieving everyman Shaun.

Edgar Wright films are always full of flashy, fun style, but what makes them so memorable is their equal focus on substance. This video looks at how everything in Shaun of the Dead—from supporting characters to the rise of zombies—is designed to enhance character.



