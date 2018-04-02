Soft Huggable Brightly Colored Shark Plushies

California designer Lorien Stern who’s known for her whimsical style in ceramics, accessories and clothing, has released a fun series of soft huggable plushie sharks in vibrant colors that are sure to appeal to children, adults and maybe even an ichthyologist or two. Stern’s sharks and other items are available for purchase through her online shop.

Ive spent the passed year designing these super soft cuddly sharks in 5 different colors! This is a life long dream come true ?I’m so exited to share these guys with you ?