Exquisitely Detailed Papercraft Installations Inspired by Two Very Different Nobel Prize Winning Novels

Working with the Nobel Prize Museum on their “Sharing Worlds” project at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in Dubai, artisans Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmermann of the French design studio Zim & Zou (previously) have created papercraft installations inspired by the award-winning novels Kristin Lavransdatter by Sigrid Undset and One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Each of these novels is very site-specific, the first in the snowy mountains of Norway and the second in the warmer climes of Columbia. Thomas and Zimmerman have captured both in their exquisitely detailed papercraft.

via Colossal