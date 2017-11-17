Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Nautilus ROV Footage of an Undulating Shape Shifting Deepstaria Jellyfish

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Deepstaria jelly

While exploring the waters of San Benedicto Island during the Revillagigedo Archipelago Dive, a Nautilus Live ROV captured remarkable footage of shapeshifting deepstaria jelly as it undulated through the water before coming to a nebulous stop in a gorgeous shape of a flower.

During these first ever ROV dives in Revillagigedo Archipelago, the Nautilus team has encountered some truly otherworldly organisms. This Deepstaria jelly awed us with its shapeshifting abilities as its bag-like bell inflated and undulated with current created by movement of ROV Hercules. Capturing prey in its voluminous bell, a strikingly geometric network of canals delivers nutrients throughout this large jelly’s body.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy