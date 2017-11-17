Gorgeous Nautilus ROV Footage of an Undulating Shape Shifting Deepstaria Jellyfish

While exploring the waters of San Benedicto Island during the Revillagigedo Archipelago Dive, a Nautilus Live ROV captured remarkable footage of shapeshifting deepstaria jelly as it undulated through the water before coming to a nebulous stop in a gorgeous shape of a flower.
During these first ever ROV dives in Revillagigedo Archipelago, the Nautilus team has encountered some truly otherworldly organisms. This Deepstaria jelly awed us with its shapeshifting abilities as its bag-like bell inflated and undulated with current created by movement of ROV Hercules. Capturing prey in its voluminous bell, a strikingly geometric network of canals delivers nutrients throughout this large jelly’s body.