For an accurate episode of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured super slow motion footage of Shaolin monk, Master Feng Fei, throwing a needle with such force that it pierces through a pane of glass and pops a balloon on the other side.
