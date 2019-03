Jordan Allen-Dutton and Erik Weiner of Famous Last Nerds hilariously compressed the classic William Shakespeare play Hamlet from its traditional five acts, reworking it as a two-and-a-half minute musical. This brevity was explained at the beginning of the piece with the news that MTV had acquired PBS.

Due to MTV’s recent acquisition of PBS this evening’s three-hour performance of Hamlet has been reduced to one minute.

